Air Belgium, which ceased its own passenger flights, is navigating a tense period as it seeks buyers for its cargo and passenger operations. Currently, five potential investors remain in negotiations, with three showing stronger interest, according to financial newspaper L’Echo. However, no candidate has expressed interest in acquiring both the cargo and passenger divisions; some are exploring partnerships to manage the parts they do not wish to retain.

The deadline for offers has been extended to 8 November, with submissions expected by Friday at midnight. This urgency adds pressure to Air Belgium’s 400 employees, including 150 cabin crew now facing economic unemployment until December. The situation is dire for workers, as previous assurances of a resolution by October were unmet.

Air Belgium’s cargo operations continue with four aircraft, servicing clients like Air France and DHL. Meanwhile, the airline’s sole passenger aircraft has been returned to its lessor after a last flight from New York JFK to Warsaw for LOT, marking the end of subcontracted flights as of late October. Employee departures are increasing as financial strains push workers to seek other opportunities.