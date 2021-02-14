Air Belgium’s first Airbus A330-200F to land in Brussels on 15 February

The latest available flight plans show that the first Airbus A330-200F that CMA CGM Air Cargo acquired from Qatar Airways to be operated by Air Belgium is scheduled to land at Brussels Airport on 15 February at 08:00 local time (UTC+1), coming from Doha, for a short visit.

Indeed, the plane registered OO-CMA (ex A7-AFI) should already leave at 12:00 to Dublin, probably to be painted in Air Belgium’s colours at International Aerospace Coatings.

A second ex-Qatar Airways A330-200F should arrive in Brussels later this week.

It is expected that the planes will be operational in March, with the US rumoured as the first destination country.

Forum discussion: