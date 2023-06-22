Air Belgium wins new contracts for its passenger & cargo services and signs a new interline agreement with Air Mauritius

Recognised and selected as a partner of choice for the quality and reliability of its passenger and cargo services, Air Belgium is winning new charter contracts while continuing to operate and develop its own routes and including its flights to Mauritius and South Africa, Johannesburg and Cape Town. In addition, following its recent development in Southern Africa, Air Belgium has entered into a new interline agreement with Air Mauritius.

While Air Belgium’s scheduled passenger flights continue to develop to South Africa, Johannesburg and Cape Town as well as Mauritius, Air Belgium will also be flying this summer for major internationally renowned airlines and in particular British Airways (London /Chicago), Royal Air Maroc (Casablanca/Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul and Brussels), Air Madagascar (Paris-Charles de Gaulle/Antananarivo), Surinam Airways (Amsterdam/Paramaribo) and Condor (Frankfurt/Seattle, Chicago, Dominican Republic, etc). Similarly, since June, Air Belgium has also been operating charter flights on behalf of Air Greenland to Kangerlussuaq. Furthermore, thanks to FlyCemair (in addition to Airlink), Air Belgium is strengthening its interline agreements in South Africa.

In terms of charter flights, Air Belgium will once again provide flights for more specific customers such as the cruise operator Le Ponant, which organises luxury cruises departing from Kangerlussuaq in Greenland.

Air Belgium confirms its leading position in the Indian Ocean on departure from Brussels

After its recent development in Southern Africa, Air Belgium has just concluded a new interline agreement with Air Mauritius, the national airline of Mauritius. This agreement allows Air Belgium to increase its offer in the Indian Ocean. From June 2023, Air Belgium customers can book flights departing from Brussels Airport to Reunion, Rodrigues and Madagascar. This agreement enriches the range of destinations offered to passengers by opening the way to three new destinations, accessible via Mauritius, which brings to 49 the number of destinations offered by Air Belgium on departure from Belgium.

Air Belgium’s current fleet consists of the following aircraft:

*including one operated on behalf of the CMA-CGM maritime group

**a third B747-8F will enter service at the end of August 2023

Brussels, June 22, 2023