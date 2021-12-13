Air Belgium will now offer direct flights to the Dominican Republic from Brussels Airport

The company will launch regular flights to Punta Cana from mid-December

The Belgian airline Air Belgium will officially launch scheduled direct flights to the Dominican Republic, Punta Cana, from Brussels Airport on December 15

After the successful launch of a first regular route from Brussels Airport to Mauritius, Air Belgium will now also offer travelers two weekly direct flights to Punta Cana, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Travellers will also be able to travel to Curacao on the same flights after a short stopover in Punta Cana.

Air Belgium offers its customers a complete service in its 3 travel classes, Economy, Premium and Business. With the opening of this route, the Belgian company is expanding the offer available to passengers wishing to travel to the most popular destination in the Caribbean.

Air Belgium, which displays the colours of the Belgian flag on its aircraft, is a showcase of Belgian know-how. This is expressed through its services, whether catering with typical Belgian dishes, welcome and hospitality on board, its multilingual crews and generally in all services on the ground and on board.

Arrival of a new Airbus A330neo

The company is continuing its development with the imminent arrival of a second Airbus A330neo registered OO-ABF. This latest-generation aircraft is one of the most economical and modern models currently available on the market. In addition to being much more environmentally friendly, these new aeroplanes also offer more comfort to passengers with a quieter cabin, more space and one of the most advanced in-flight entertainment systems in Europe.

Mont-Saint-Guibert – December 13, 2021