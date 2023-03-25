Air Belgium will launch two new routes next winter: one to the USA, one to an Asian country

On the sidelines of the Belgian state visit to South Africa where the royal couple and the Belgian delegation flew on one of the company’s aircraft, Air Belgium’s CEO Niky Terzakis confirmed on Saturday that Air Belgium will offer flights to the United States and an Asian country from the next winter season.

Last November, Air Belgium decided to considerably reduce its offer. It cut almost all flights to the Caribbean in March, citing high kerosene prices and competition from French and Dutch airlines. Hence the airline only operates the routes between Brussels and Mauritius and from Brussels to Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa.

Today, the CEO confirms that Air Belgium will offer flights to the United States and to an Asian country from the next winter season. The exact destinations are yet to be named, in expectation of the final authorisations. It is also not known whether the flights will depart from Brussels or Charleroi.