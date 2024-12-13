Air Belgium takeover finalised: A new chapter begins

The Nivelles enterprise court has officially approved the takeover plan for Air Belgium, marking a significant shift for the airline.

The new owners, a consortium of Dutch and British companies, plan to retain only 197 of the airline’s 401 employees. Their focus is exclusively on Air Belgium’s cargo operations, leaving other business areas behind.

Employees were informed of the decision on Friday morning.

The new owners will probably change the company’s name, but keep its headquarters in Belgium with the main base at Brussels Airport.