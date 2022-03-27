Air Belgium stewardess elected Miss Belgium 2022

Chayenne van Aarle was elected Miss Belgium 2022 on Saturday evening. The 22-year-old from Antwerp, who works as a flight attendant for Air Belgium, will be allowed to carry the title for a year.

Chayenne van Aarle can call herself the most beautiful woman in Belgium in the coming year. On Saturday, she won the Miss Belgium 2022 pageant during a gala evening in Adinkerke (De Panne). The Antwerp woman works as a flight attendant for Air Belgium.

In addition to the title of Miss Belgium, Chayenne also won the Miss Talent prize for her singing skills.

Chayenne van Aarle leaves with a Volvo with a one-year fuel card and other prizes.

Miss Ukraine was notably part of the jury this year. She spoke briefly during the evening. “In my country, a real war is raging, and it’s not just soldiers who are dying. Civilians too, including innocent women and children. That’s why I’m asking NATO to support our country. Ukrainians are fighting to protect democracy across Europe.”

Initially, no less than 2,000 girls had registered for this 55th edition of the Miss Belgium election.

In 2018, the aviation industry also provided a Miss Belgium: Angelina Flor Pua was indeed a student pilot who now works for Emirates.