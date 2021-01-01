Air Belgium retires one of its four Airbus A340-300 aircraft

After the drop in activities due to the coronavirus crisis, Air Belgium has decided to retire one of its Airbus A340-300 aircraft, formerly registered OO-ABE, the only one which was not painted in the airline’s colours and sports an all-white livery.

The plane leased from Airbus Finance last flew to Amman, Jordan, on 5 November. Its sister ship OO-ABD is temporarily stored at the airport of Tarbes-Lourdes (LDE) since 19 October.

Meanwhile, OO-ABE has been removed from the Belgian register.

Contacted by Aviation24.be, Air Belgium spokeswoman Catherine Haquenne replied: “Air Belgium has decided to de-register and no longer integrate this aircraft in its active fleet. The fleet will evolve at the end of the winter season and depending on the recovery planned for summer 2021.”

Currently, Air Belgium operates twice-weekly scheduled flights from Brussels South Charleroi to Martinique and Guadeloupe and a few charter flights. The airline aims to launch a route from Brussels to Mauritius in the spring.