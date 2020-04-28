Air Belgium, partner of Pharmasimple SA to bring medical equipment from China

Belgian online drugstore Pharmasimple partnered with Air Belgium to bring medical equipment from China.

The Belgian online drugstore said in a statement that they made an agreement with Air Belgium “to accelerate” supplies from China such as oxygenators, surgical and FFP2 masks.

The company decided to use a whole aircraft to transport the equipment and adds that an aircraft already took off to Shanghai, before heading back to Belgium during the second half of the week. The aeroplane is Airbus A340-313 registered OO-ABE, currently on the way from Brussels South Charleroi Airport to Seoul Incheon, an intermediate stop, on flight ABB820P.

The drug company also got the needed agreements to ensure customs clearance of the cargo.

Eventually, it might renew the same operation as often as needed to respond to B2B customers.