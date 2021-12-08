Air Belgium launches Boeing 747-8 freighter services as from 2022

Air Belgium CEO Niky Terzakis

Beginning 2022, Air Belgium will launch Boeing 747-8 freighter operations. Aviation24.be learned from the airline’s LinkedIn page.

Next to regular passenger flights, Air Belgium offers ACMI, freighter and charter flights, with two (new) Airbus A330-900 and two Airbus A340-300 aircraft. Air Belgium also operates four Airbus A330F aircraft for CMA CGM.

Via the employment-oriented platform, the Belgian airline is looking for type rated pilots; for more information: LinkedIn Flight crew member B747

Destinations or network of the Boeing 747-8F will be added once Aviation24.be gets more information.

Thanks to forum member 737ToHeaven for the heads-up.

