Air Belgium is expanding in cargo aircraft with fresh money from Hongyuan Group of China

In early December 2021, we announced that Air Belgium would launch Boeing 747-8 freighter operations in 2022. This development is taking place right now with the heavy involvement of the Hongyuan Group of China: the first pictures of the aircraft (see above) has appeared with the Hongyuan Group titles on the fuselage and the Air Belgium colours on the tail.

Hongyuan Group, headquartered at the airport economic area of Beijing Capital International Airport, will take over most of the Air Belgium shares owned by Hong Kong-based companies and bring fresh capital into the company.

Hongyuan Group is a Chinese cross–border trade integrated service provider and in 2020 it has chosen Brussels Airport as the strategic location for its new European Headquarters, where it built an 8000 m² warehouse. In October 2021, Hongyuan and Brussels Airport have signed a Memorandum of Understanding as strategic partners to further develop Brussels Airport as Hongyuan’s main gateway for general cargo and to develop e–commerce flows between China and Europe on the one hand and between Europe, the Americas and Africa on the other hand.

Two ex-Saudia B747-8F aircraft leased from Aircraft Finance Germany (AFG) are now integrated into the Air Belgium fleet to fly for Hongyuan Group.