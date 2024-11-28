Air Belgium faces split future: cargo secured, passenger services abandoned

The sole takeover bid for Air Belgium targets its cargo operations, leaving the airline’s passenger activities to cease entirely. The Nivelles business court will decide on December 5 whether to authorise the sale proposed by the appointed liquidator, Bernard Vanham. The offer, submitted by an unnamed European freight-focused group with a significant fleet, aligns with EU prerequisites and aims to preserve part of the airline’s workforce.

The potential buyer plans to fully acquire Air Belgium’s cargo division, securing jobs for administrative staff, ground personnel, and pilots. However, cabin crew tied to passenger services are excluded from the deal, with ongoing discussions exploring their options. This marks the first official acknowledgement of the company’s disinterest in passenger operations.

Passenger services were deemed “chronically unprofitable” and ceased in September 2023, leaving 11,000 passengers stranded. Since then, Air Belgium has shifted focus to ACMI and charter operations for passengers and cargo, though only cargo activities now remain active. Cabin crew, meanwhile, have been on economic unemployment for weeks. The decision on the sale will shape the airline’s future as a purely cargo-focused operator.