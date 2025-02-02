Air Belgium ends cabin crew jobs as cargo-only transition finalised

Air Belgium will not retain its cabin crew under the newly formed Air One Belgium, which will focus exclusively on cargo operations. As a result, nearly 130 employees, who have been on short-term unemployment since October, will be laid off when the airline transfers its operating license—expected between late March and early April.

The transition follows a December court approval for the airline’s takeover by Dutch company PESO Aviation Management and British firm Air One Holding International, which manages one of the world’s largest wide-body cargo fleets. Out of Air Belgium’s 401 employees, only 197—including pilots—will remain.

Initially, Air Belgium explored the possibility of retaining some staff through passenger charter operations, but this plan has been abandoned. CEO Niky Terzakis acknowledged the weight of this decision, confirming that the airline’s passenger operations will not be revived under Air One Belgium.