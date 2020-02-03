Air Belgium doubles Antilles routes, mulls new destination, eyes new aircraft

According to Tourmag, Air Belgium will fly to the Antilles on 2 separate flights; moreover, it will announce a new destination soon and already intends to acquire new aircraft.



“Everything looks really good,” says Philippe Wilmart, Chief Commercial Officer at Air Belgium to Tourmag.



On 21 November 2020, Air Belgium will abandon the triangular route to the French Antilles to offer two direct weekly flights for both destinations, Pointe-à-Pitre on Tuesdays and Fridays and Fort-de-France on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Bookings are to opened soon for Winter season 2020-2021, from 31 October until 2 or 3 February 2021.



An interline agreement with Air Caraïbes should be signed soon to offer more destinations in the Antilles.



For 2022, Air Belgium mulls the acquisition of two new aircraft, probably Airbus A330s, to develop its growing network.



Furthermore, an imminent announcement is yet to come, with a new destination to be offered. However, the route is not to China (Air Belgium launched flights to Hong Kong in 2018 but stopped due to troubles with Chinese tour operator U-Tour).



The first weeks of Antilles operations show a 75% average load factor “with a very correct yield, this is very encouraging for a new airline and a new route“, adds Wilmart.



Air Belgium should announce soon its 2019 financial result with a small profit of €4 million after a loss of €18 million in 2018.

Air Belgium to offer direct return flights to Martinique and Guadeloupe from this winter

Starting in winter 2020, Air Belgium will increase its volume of flights to Martinique and the islands of Guadeloupe.

Air Belgium had already extended its two weekly flights to the French Antilles beyond the winter season by expanding its flight schedule throughout the summer of 2020 up to 5 September. Given the ongoing and growing strong interest in the new destinations from Brussels Charleroi airport, the airline confirms that tickets for the 2020 winter season will go on sale on Monday, 3 February, based on a modified schedule that includes dividing the flights.

Flights to Fort-de-France and Pointe-à-Pitre will resume for the All Saints Day holidays on 31 October 2020, at the end of the Antillean winter season. From 20 November 2020, the current triangular flights will make way for two weekly direct return flights to Fort-de-France on Wednesdays and Saturdays and two weekly direct return flights to Pointe-à-Pitre on Tuesdays and Fridays. Inter-airline agreements will strengthen and complement connection possibilities for passengers.

In Belgium, the market size for destinations in the Antilles has more than doubled since Air Belgium made the announcement. The launch of these connections from Brussels Charleroi airport enables the Belgian public to discover the French Antilles, which had previously not been served from Belgium and were difficult to access.

Direct and convenient road connections also allow travellers from Northern France, the Southern Netherlands, Western Germany and Luxemburg to reach Brussels Charleroi airport by car or a dedicated shuttle bus and to enjoy the airline’s direct flights.

Air Belgium offers a complete and attentive onboard service at attractive rates, which include airport taxes, a minimum of 30 kg hold baggage allowance and meals across all classes.

Business Class from €1,739 return: a fully reclining seat that turns into a proper bed, sophisticated menus with a Belgian twist, a large selection of drinks and entertainment, as well as access to the business lounge.

Premium Class from €739 return: genuine comfort in a cosy space within a private cabin and access to the business lounge.

Economy Class from €401 return: plenty of legroom, individual screens and attentive service at all times.

Lastly, Air Belgium continues to develop its activities and will soon be announcing its new destination.

Mont-Saint-Guibert, 3 February 2020