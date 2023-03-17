Air Belgium does not leave Charleroi Airport, but adapts its offer for the summer season

Air Belgium does not stop its activities in Charleroi, nor in Wallonia, as has been said or written in other media. The airline adapts its offer for the summer season according to market realities.

The Company is suspending its scheduled flights to the French West Indies for the summer season, which is the low season for these destinations. The current economic context remains delicate for airlines (the energy crisis is unfortunately not behind us) and a significant dumping of fares departing from France has an adverse impact on these destinations departing from Belgium, during the low season.

Many airlines are currently being forced to review their flight schedules and even suspend certain routes altogether. In the case of Air Belgium, flights from Charleroi do not disappear from the planning of future operations.

The company further specifies that the temporary suspension of flights from Charleroi for the summer season has no impact on staff. On the contrary, Air Belgium continues to recruit for the development of its activities and works to maintain profitable operations.

In addition, the Cargo activity continues to expand, Air Belgium was also rewarded a few days ago at the 16th Brussels Airport Aviation Awards for its contribution to the development of cargo activities. Air Belgium is today a major cargo player in Brussels and Wallonia and develops its passenger and cargo activities at each airport according to market demand.