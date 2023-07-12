Air Belgium confirms its summer 2024 flight schedule to South Africa and Mauritius

Air Belgium today announces its new flight programme from Belgium to South Africa and Mauritius for the next summer season 2024. Between March and October, the Belgian airline will operate:

2 weekly frequencies (Wednesday and Sunday) between Brussels and Johannesburg/Cape Town from 31/03 to 23/10/2024*

2 weekly frequencies (Tuesday and Friday) between Brussels and Mauritius from 02/04 to 25/10/2024**

Thanks to the extension of the interline agreements entered into by Air Belgium, including recently the new contract with Air Mauritius, passengers will also be able to join:

17 domestic destinations in South Africa and 29 others in Southern Africa with AirLink (4A) and Cemair (5Z)

3 destinations in the Indian Ocean (Reunion, Madagascar and Rodrigues) with Air Mauritius (MK)

An improved schedule to Mauritius for winter 2023/2024

In addition, Air Belgium is improving its schedules to Mauritius for the winter of 2023/2024. This adjustment will allow passengers to take advantage of a night flight twice a week from Brussels on Tuesdays and Fridays, and to benefit from more favourable arrival and return times.

From 31 October 2023, the BRU-MRU flight (Brussels Airport-Mauritius) will take off at 16:40 (instead of 09:05), and arrive at 07:30 (instead of 23:55). As for the MRU-BRU flight, it will take off at 09:00 (instead of 01:25), for arrival at 18:00 (instead of 10:25).

Passengers who have already booked their flights for this period have been contacted to confirm acceptance of this new flight schedule.

* Except from 21/04 to 23/06/24, during which period only one flight per week will be operated to Johannesburg, every Sunday.

** Except from 04/10 to 05/06/2024, from 05/14 to 07/01/2024 and from 09/03 to 10/14/2024, periods during which only one flight per week will be operated, every Friday.

July 12, 2023