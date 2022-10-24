Air Belgium carries the Belgian Royal couple for a state visit to Lithuania

King Philippe – Filip of Belgium, Queen Mathilde of Belgium arrive at Vilnius International Airport on the first day of and the official state visit of the Belgian Royal Couple to the Republic of Lithuania, Monday 24 October 2022, in Vilnius.
Today, Their Majesties the King and the Queen of the Belgians launched a three-day visit to Lithuania, highlighting 100 years of diplomatic relations between Belgium and Lithuania. This state visit, in light of the Russian war in Ukraine, will focus on military solidarity, but also on the technologies of the future to achieve the dual green and digital transition. 

The journey from Brussels Military Airport (EBMB) to Vilnius, Lithuania (VNO), was onboard the newly acquired Airbus A330-200 of Air Belgium, registered OE-LCL. Appropriately the flight number was KF1/ABB1. The flight departed from Brussels at 09:59 (UTC+2) and landed in Vilnius at 12:59 (UTC+3), exactly two hours later.

On Wednesday, King Philip is scheduled to visit the Belgian troops deployed in Pabrade, Lithuania, to protect the Eastern flank of NATO in the framework of the “enhanced Forward Presence” mission with, among others, six Lockheed-Martin F-16 fighter jets.

 

