Air Belgium announces three new African destinations thanks to interline agreement with Air Mauritius

Air Belgium officially announces its new interline agreement with the national airline Air Mauritius, enabling three new destinations in the Indian Ocean: Madagascar (TNR), Rodrigues (RRG) and Reunion Island (RUN).

This partnership allows our dynamic company to continue its developments in the Indian Ocean and to offer a complete offer in this region of the world.

Madagascar, Rodrigues and Reunion Island are sublime destinations very close to Mauritius and now within reach of Belgian customers.

In terms of good deals, the agreement with Air Mauritius also allows customers to combine a safari trip to South Africa followed by a dream stay on the idyllic beaches of Mauritius.

From this summer, customers can benefit from a trip to one of Air Belgium’s 3 new destinations directly from Brussels Airport and via Mauritius.

