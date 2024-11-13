Air Belgium acquisition: new deadline for interested bidders approaches

Potential buyers interested in acquiring part or all of Air Belgium’s operations must submit their offers by this Friday, November 15, according to a statement released by the Belgian airline currently under a transfer procedure. The aim is to secure “solid and irrevocable” bids.

The deadline has been extended multiple times since mid-September when Air Belgium’s judicial reorganisation procedure ended. Following that, the airline requested to begin a transfer process for its operations, which can last up to four months. Bernard Vanham, appointed by the Nivelles business court to oversee Air Belgium’s liquidation, is tasked with collecting bids and submitting a report, which will be reviewed in a hearing set for December 5.

In September 2023, Air Belgium announced it would cease its passenger flights to destinations like South Africa and Mauritius due to chronic unprofitability, impacting approximately 11,000 passengers who will probably never get ticket refunds. Despite this, the carrier, employing between 400 and 500 people, continued its ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) leasing services and offered charter flights for passengers and cargo. However, only cargo operations appear to be ongoing at this time.