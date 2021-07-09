Air Austral resumes flights between Reunion and Mauritius from July 16, 2021

The Mauritian government has announced the gradual reopening of the borders of its sister island with the first phase from July 15 until September 30, allowing international tourists who have received a complete vaccination schedule to stay in hotels on the island.

After several months of suspension and with the agreement of the French and Mauritian authorities and civil aviation, Air Austral is now able to announce the gradual resumption of its direct flights between Reunion Island and Mauritius.

As of July 16, 2021, the company will offer 2 weekly rotations each Monday and Friday operated by ATR 72-500.

This flight programme may be expanded depending on the evolution of the health situation. The flights are already open for sale.

The company recalls that entry to Mauritius is subject to a strict health protocol. All the information necessary for the conditions of access can be found at: https://mauritiusnow.com/fr/