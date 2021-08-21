Air Austral operates its first Airbus A220-300 commercial flight between Reunion Island and Mayotte

The very first A220-300 flight from Reunion landed this Wednesday 18 August at 13:50 (local time) on the Pamandzi runway (Mayotte). The Réunion-Mayotte route inaugurates the commercial entry into service of the A200-300s in the Indian Ocean.

132 passengers departing on flight UU274 Réunion-Mayotte inaugurated, on Wednesday 18 August, the official entry into service of Air Austral’s A220-300s in the Indian Ocean.

Given the running water restrictions currently in force in Mayotte, the air craftwas not inaugurated by a “water salute” as tradition dictates. The firefighters of Mayotte, however, wanted to pay a specific tribute. The A220 was thus escorted by trucks to its parking lot.

These three brand new aircraft, dubbed the “musketeers of the sky”, will be operated on the basis of a daily schedule on the Réunion-Mayotte link.