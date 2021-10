On the occasion of the reopening of the borders of Mauritius to international travellers, the company offers 4 flights per day from Reunion.

Since October 1, 2021, Mauritius has decided to reopen its borders to travellers. Air Austral has thus chosen to expand its flight programme and offers up to 4 flights per day between Roland Garros Airport in Reunion Island and the sister island. These flights are operated by the new Airbus A220-300.