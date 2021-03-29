Air Austral flies to Mayotte from Marseille for the summer period

In order to meet strong demand, Air Austral has studied the possibility of serving Dzaoudzi airport directly from Marseille. The company is now pleased to announce the establishment of a series of one-off direct flights between Marseille and Mayotte starting in June, for the entire 2021 summer school vacation period.

Two rotations are therefore scheduled each week between June 17, 2021, and September 12, 2021, using the company’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The flights will operate on Thursday and Sunday and are already available for sale.

Schedule:

Flight UU948 Take off from Marseille at 21:40, arrival at Dzaoudzi at 07:40(+1).

Flight UU947 Take off from Dzaoudzi at 12:00, arrival in Marseille at 20:00.

(The aircraft will make a technical stopover in Nairobi)

By setting up these flights, Air Austral is further diversifying its offer to and from Mayotte. The company is also facilitating the travel of its passengers in Mayotte, in view of the government decisions taken to deal with the epidemic crisis linked to COVID-19, such as the curfew or travel restrictions.

Air Austral is very pleased to announce this new route, which completes the direct Paris- Dzaoudzi line launched 5 years ago and operated up to a daily flight since June 10, 2016, and which is now part of the travel habits of its customers.

These flights once again demonstrate the commitment Air Austral has shown for more than 40 years to actively participate in opening up Mayotte and promoting the destination on new routes.

Monday, March 29, 2021