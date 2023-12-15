Air Austral, faced with technical issue on its Boeing 787, charters Air Belgium A330-200

Air Austral faced a technical issue with a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, prompting the chartering of an Airbus A330-200 from Air Belgium to minimise disruptions for passengers during school holiday departures.

Passengers initially scheduled for flight UU973 on December 14, 2023, were rescheduled to December 15, 2023, facilitated by two A220-300 flights from Mayotte (DZA) to Reunion (RUN). They would then continue to Paris via an Air Belgium-operated Airbus A330-200.

UU279 from Mayotte to Reunion by A220-300, dep. 09:55, arr. 13:05 UU2275 from Mayotte to Reunion by A220-300, dep. 16:05, arr. 19:15 UU9973 from Reunion to Paris CDG by Air Belgium A330, dep. 23:30 arr. 08:00+1

Affected passengers were notified, and Air Austral aimed to have its representatives on the Air Belgium flight. The airline emphasised its commitment to passenger safety and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Regarding the Dreamliner’s breakdown, the technical teams are working “to carry out necessary maintenance operations for the quickest possible return to service.”