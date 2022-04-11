Air Austral announces the reopening of its Reunion-Chennai route

After several months of suspension during the pandemic and with the agreement of its supervisory authorities, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Indian authorities, Air Austral announces the gradual resumption of its flights to Chennai on 6 May 2022 with two weekly frequencies on Tuesdays and Fridays.

These flights will be operated using its new Airbus A220-300. These latest-generation aircraft, modern and with renewed comfort, joined the company’s fleet on August 12, as part of the complete renewal of its medium-haul fleet.

With this reopening, Air Austral is gradually starting to return its regional service to normal.

Air Austral flight schedule for the current period

Regional flight schedule

Reunion-Mayotte: Minimum one flight per day and up to 9 weekly flights.

Reunion-Mauritius: Minimum one flight per day and up to 4 flights per day.

Madagascar: Air Austral is now authorised to serve Tananarive from Reunion with 4 frequencies per week. The days of operations and times of the two additional frequencies are currently awaiting approval by Malagasy civil aviation.

Reunion-Johannesburg: up to 3 frequencies per week.

Reunion-Seychelles: up to two frequencies per week.

Reunion-Moroni (Comoros): up to two frequencies per week.

Reinforcement of the Long-Haul flight programme during high season

At the same time, Air Austral is strengthening its programme of long-haul flights between Réunion and Paris, as well as between Mayotte and Paris, during the high season, by adding additional capacity during school holidays.

This flight schedule is likely to be adjusted according to the evolution of the health situation.