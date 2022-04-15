Air Austral announces the reopening of its Reunion-Bangkok and Reunion-Nosy Be, Madagascar, routes

Air Austral will offer 2 weekly flights between La Réunion and Bangkok during the summer holidays and will gradually resume its flights between Reunion and Nosy Be from May 2.

After several months of suspension during the pandemic, Air Austral, with the agreement of its supervisory authorities, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Thai authorities, announces the long-awaited reopening of its Reunion-Bangkok route. Flights will resume on an ad hoc basis for the July/August school holiday period.

Air Austral will offer two weekly frequencies operated by Boeing 787-8 from July 2 to August 21.

Flight schedule between Reunion and Bangkok from July 2 to August 21, 2022 (in local hours):

Flights La Réunion Roland-Garros (RUN) to Bangkok (BKK) on Wednesdays and Saturdays:

Departure at 20:00 – Arrival at 06:25+1 – Flight UU 887

Flights Bangkok (BKK) to La Réunion Roland-Garros (RUN) on Thursdays and Sundays:

Departure at 09:25 – Arrival at 13:35 – Flight UU 888

With the agreement of its supervisory authority and the Civil Aviation of Madagascar, Air Austral will also gradually resume its flights to Nosy Be by offering two weekly frequencies on Tuesdays and Saturdays from May 2 and up to 4 weekly frequencies from mid-June.

These flights will be operated using the company’s new Airbus A220-300, modern aircraft with renewed comfort.

Air Austral is also awaiting approval of its programme in other Malagasy provinces (Tamatave, Diego, Tulear & Fort-Dauphin).

