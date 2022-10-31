Air Austral and Kenya Airways set up codeshare agreement

Air Austral and Kenya Airways have signed a code-share agreement aimed at facilitating travel for their customers between Africa and the Indian Ocean and offering them a wider choice of destinations beyond their respective hubs in Nairobi and Saint-Denis de la Réunion.

From this Thursday, November 3, 2022, the two companies will be able to offer their respective customers a greater choice of destinations beyond their respective hubs, which are Nairobi, Kenya, for Kenya Airways and Saint-Denis de La Réunion for Air Austral.

Kenya Airways will offer its customers new destinations in the Indian Ocean on flights operated on a code-share basis by Air Austral: Reunion via Mauritius and/or Johannesburg, Madagascar*.

Air Austral, for its part, will offer a wide choice of African destinations via the airports of Mauritius, Antananarivo and/or Johannesburg, Nairobi in Kenya as well as New York via Nairobi airport, on flights operated on a code-share basis by Kenya Airways.

On these code-share routes, customers will benefit from a single fare and a single ticket for their entire journey. They will also be able to check in with their baggage from their city of departure until they arrive at their destination. Club Austral Class passengers and holders of a MyCapricorn PREMIUM or EXCLUSIVE card will be able to access the lounge free of charge on flights operated by Kenya Airways.

As a member of the MyCapricorn programme, Air Austral passengers will be able to earn points on flights operated by Kenya Airways connecting Mauritius, Antananarivo or Johannesburg to Nairobi.

Through this privileged partnership, the airlines undertake to develop the code-sharing agreement, to increase connectivity options and to o?er a wider choice of services to their customers.

Flights are already open for booking on the websites www.air-austral.com and

www.kenya-airways.com, from Air Austral and Kenya Air Airways agencies and/or from travel agencies.

“Air Austral is pleased with this partnership which opens up new gateways between Africa and the Indian Ocean through our hubs in Nairobi on the one hand and Reunion Roland Garros airport on the other. It testifies to our desire to cooperate to further strengthen our o?er and thus further contribute to the international influence of Reunion Island,” said Joseph Bréma, Chairman and CEO of Air Austral.

“This partnership o?ers us the opportunity to offer our customers access to more destinations in the Indian Ocean islands and opens our country to tourism opportunities for visitors from the islands. This is in line with our commitment to provide greater connectivity, market access to our customers and growth through our partners,” said Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Kenya Airways.

*Subject to approval by the competent authorities.