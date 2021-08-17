Air Austral and Corsair launch a commercial cooperation project on the routes between the metropolis and the Indian Ocean

In a context of a persistent health crisis that has a lasting effect on the profitability of the airline sector, Air Austral and Corsair have decided to initiate discussions in order to conclude a commercial cooperation agreement on the routes between the French metropolis and the Indian Ocean. This large-scale project will allow the deployment of an enhanced service offering for the benefit of passengers in the Indian Ocean while improving the economic profitability of operations through the pooling of resources and the implementation of synergies.

On these routes, Air Austral and Corsair, by uniting their respective strengths and assets, wish to develop an offer that will generate advantages and benefits for customers: enhanced flight programme, expanded and diversified choice (access to the two Paris airports, number of departure and arrival time slots), richer connections thanks to the combined networks of the two companies, extended and more competitive fares offer, and also an improved freight offer.

Thanks to the very strong regional roots of the Reunion-based airline Air Austral and the historic establishment of Corsair in the overseas territories, this major project will significantly contribute to strengthening connectivity, not only in the overseas departments but also with other destinations served by both companies, Canada, Africa, or international destinations in the Indian Ocean (Mauritius, Madagascar, Seychelles, Comoros).

This commercial cooperation project preserves the identity and independence of the 2 companies. Before its implementation, it must be submitted as it should, to the opinion of the Staff Representative Bodies. It will also be submitted to the French Competition Authority.

Paris & Reunion Island, August 17, 2021