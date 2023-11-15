Horse escapes from stall; Boeing 747-400 destination Liege, Belgium returns to New York JFK

On 9 November, a CM Airlines (operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic) Boeing 747-400 freighter (registered TF-AMM) operated freighter flight CC4592 between New York’s JFK Airport, U.S. and Liege, Belgium when 30 minutes into the flight, the pilots requested to head back to JFK.

According to live air traffic control audio, obtained by You Can See ATC, the pilots told ATC that a horse escaped from his box; forcing them to turn around.

“We are a cargo plane with a live animal, a horse, on board. The horse managed to escape its stall. There’s no issue with flying, but we need to go back to New York as we can’t resecure the horse,” was said.

The aircraft was forced to dump about 20 tons of fuel. Upon arrival, a veterinarian was requested to meet the 747.

Three hours later than originally scheduled, the flight departed destination Liege.