Milan Bergamo’s strong alliance with Air Arabia: four destinations in North Africa and the Middle East

Milan Bergamo Airport welcomed the addition of Air Arabia’s connection to Sharjah last December – significantly the airport’s first direct link to the United Arab Emirates – and fortified an already strong alliance with the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC). The development of the Italian gateway’s partnership with the Air Arabia group has positioned Milan Bergamo as one of the airline’s main European airports in its network.

Launching its first service from Milan Bergamo in 2009 with operations to Casablanca, the long-term success of the Moroccan route has led to the airline group continually strengthening its presence at the airport. Served by Air Arabia, Air Arabia Maroc and Air Arabia Egypt, Milan Bergamo is the only airport in Europe to claim all three airlines of the group on its carrier rollcall.

Dario Nanna, Commercial Aviation Specialist, SACBO comments: “Milan Bergamo has always been very proud of its long-standing partnership with Air Arabia. The airline has always operated with continuity, efficiency, and reliable connectivity, which has allowed us to gain the loyalty of many communities residing in our catchment area.”

Linking Milan Bergamo to four major destinations in Africa and the Middle East, the LCC currently serves Alexandria (weekly), Cairo (daily), Casablanca (nine times weekly), and Sharjah (daily). With a weekly capacity of nearly 4,500 seats, Milan Bergamo is Europe’s second-largest airport in terms of seat capacity offered by the Air Arabia group.

“We are pleased to confirm that all four of our key routes with Air Arabia will continue into the coming winter season. Significantly, we have seen a growing number of connecting passengers due to the airline’s large network, particularly on the latest service to Sharjah which is allowing customers to connect to India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh,” says Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO. “As one of the most dynamic and efficient airlines in Africa and the Middle East, Air Arabia is introducing the new A320neo and A321neo with particular attention to the environment and sustainability. We are extremely happy with the alliance we have built with the Air Arabia group and look forward to a rewarding and successful future with them.”