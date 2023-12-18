Air Arabia’s first flight to Phuket takes off

Air Arabia, the prominent low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, celebrated the inauguration of its first flight to Phuket, Thailand, commencing from Sharjah International Airport, UAE.

Adel Al Ali, Air Arabia’s Group Chief Executive Officer, expressed delight in launching the airline’s inaugural flight to Phuket, highlighting the company’s commitment to expanding affordable travel options and fostering growth in both travel and tourism industries.

Phuket, known for its stunning coastal landscapes and vibrant cultural offerings, will be serviced by Air Arabia with four weekly flights connecting Sharjah International Airport and Phuket International Airport.

The airline operates a fleet of 72 modern Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, providing passengers with an enhanced onboard experience including ‘SkyTime’, a complimentary in-flight streaming service, and ‘SkyCafe’, offering affordable onboard catering. Air Arabia also offers ‘Air Rewards’, a loyalty programme enabling passengers to earn, transfer, and utilise points.