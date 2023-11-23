Air Arabia takes off from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, to Kozhikode, India

Air Arabia, a prominent low-cost carrier, has launched its inaugural non-stop flight from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, to Kozhikode in Kerala, India. The service will run three times a week, connecting Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to Kozhikode International Airport.

Before the first flight took off, an inaugural ceremony at RAK International Airport welcomed key dignitaries.

H.E. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al-Qasimi highlighted the significance of this new route in advancing Ras Al Khaimah’s aviation sector, contributing to tourism growth by providing convenient and affordable travel options for the Indian resident community and attracting more visitors to experience Ras Al Khaimah’s unique offerings.

Adel Al Ali (Group Chief Executive of Air Arabia) expressed Air Arabia’s satisfaction in expanding their reach and offering cost-effective travel options between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode, emphasising the strong tourism and trade connections between both nations.