Air Arabia resumes non-stop flights from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, starting December 15, 2024

Air Arabia has announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Jeddah, starting December 15, 2024. The service will operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, offering greater travel flexibility.

Passengers can fly from Ras Al Khaimah at 10:25, arriving in Jeddah by 12:35. Return flights will depart Jeddah at 13:15, landing in Ras Al Khaimah at 16:55. The flights will be operated using Airbus A320 aircraft.

Bookings can be made via Air Arabia’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.