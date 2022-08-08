Fatal illness on board an Air Arabia Maroc plane from Tangier to Amsterdam

On 7 August, an Airbus A320 aircraft registered CN-NMH of Air Arabia Maroc, which left Tangier for Amsterdam on flight 3O127, was diverted to Bordeaux Mérignac airport in an emergency, following the illness of a passenger.

The 78-year-old man is a Dutch national who unfortunately did not survive the health problem he suffered on the plane. He died Sunday evening at Mérignac airport. All the care that was given to the man during the flight and on the ground did not help.

After the checks and other formalities, the plane resumed its journey to its scheduled destination Amsterdam, where it landed with a delay of one and a half hours.