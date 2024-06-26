Air Arabia Maroc launches new Brussels South Charleroi-Oujda route

Air Arabia Maroc has inaugurated a new bi-weekly flight between Oujda in Morocco and Brussels South Charleroi in Belgium. The flights will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays until mid-September, utilising Airbus A320 aircraft with 180 seats.

This new route is part of Air Arabia Maroc’s summer expansion strategy to enhance connections between Morocco and Europe. Alongside the Oujda-Charleroi route, the airline has announced additional new routes from Tangier and Oujda to various European cities.

Flight schedule for the Oujda-Charleroi route:

Oujda to Charleroi: Friday: Departure at 07:30, Arrival at 11:05 Tuesday: Departure at 15:00, Arrival at 19:05

Charleroi to Oujda: Friday: Departure at 11:55, Arrival at 13:55 Tuesday: Departure at 19:55, Arrival at 21:55

