Air Arabia Maroc launches new Brussels South Charleroi-Oujda route

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Air Arabia Maroc has inaugurated a new bi-weekly flight between Oujda in Morocco and Brussels South Charleroi in Belgium. The flights will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays until mid-September, utilising Airbus A320 aircraft with 180 seats.

This new route is part of Air Arabia Maroc’s summer expansion strategy to enhance connections between Morocco and Europe. Alongside the Oujda-Charleroi route, the airline has announced additional new routes from Tangier and Oujda to various European cities.

Flight schedule for the Oujda-Charleroi route:

  • Oujda to Charleroi:
    • Friday: Departure at 07:30, Arrival at 11:05
    • Tuesday: Departure at 15:00, Arrival at 19:05
  • Charleroi to Oujda:
    • Friday: Departure at 11:55, Arrival at 13:55
    • Tuesday: Departure at 19:55, Arrival at 21:55

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.