Air Arabia launches a summer connection between Lille and Oujda (Morocco) this 21 June

This Wednesday 21 June marks the arrival of a new airline operating on the tarmac at Lille Airport. Indeed, Air Arabia begins today, and until 6 September, a first route between the cities of Lille and Oujda with one flight per week.

The arrival of Air Arabia in Lille is the concretisation of a fruitful dialogue between the company and the Airport resulting in the creation of a connection that meets the expectations of holidaymakers and tourists.

The flights, operated with the latest generation Airbus A320 with a capacity of 174 seats, are on sale on www.airarabia.com.

Magali Huchette, General Manager of the Airport, said: “We are delighted with this excellent news for Lille Airport. The connection between Lille and Oujda meets our development objectives in the service of the territory of Hauts de France and its population. We are happy with this first step with Air Arabia and I hope that this first line opening in Lille will call for others”.

21 June 2023