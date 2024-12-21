Air Arabia launches nonstop flights between Sharjah and Vienna

Air Arabia inaugurated its first nonstop flights connecting Sharjah to Vienna, marking a milestone in its European expansion. Celebrations were held at both Sharjah and Vienna airports, with dignitaries including the Austrian Ambassador to the UAE, Dr Etienne Berchtold, and Air Arabia executives attending the events.

The new route will operate four times weekly on Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring services like free in-flight streaming and affordable onboard dining. Adel Al Ali, Air Arabia’s CEO, emphasised the airline’s commitment to expanding affordable travel options, while Vienna Airport CEO Julian Jäger highlighted the route’s appeal to both leisure and transit passengers.