Air Arabia launches non-stop flights between Sharjah and Egypt’s Sphinx Internationa Airport

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator announced the launch of a new route operating between Sharjah and Giza city in Egypt.

The non-stop flights will connect Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) with Sphinx International Airport (SPX) with a frequency of five weekly flights starting from December 06, 2023.

Schedule from and to Giza, effective December 06, 2023 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 343 Sharjah 19:55 Giza 22:10 Airbus A321/A320 Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/ Friday/Saturday G9 344 Giza 22:50 Sharjah 04:10 Airbus A321/A320 Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday/ Friday/Saturday

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to announce the launch of our new flights from Sharjah International Airport to Sphinx International Airport in the historic city of Giza, Egypt. We at Air Arabia are committed to providing our customers with seamless connectivity, convenience, and a truly unique air travel experience”.

Sphinx International Airport marks Air Arabia’s fourth destination in Egypt from Sharjah, following Cairo International Airport, Borg Al-Arab International Airport and Sohag International Airport.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to Giza by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

Sharjah, UAE, 20 October 2023