Air Arabia launches new Sharjah-Sochi route, strengthens Russian network

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Air Arabia will launch thrice-weekly direct flights between Sharjah and Sochi starting June 27, 2025, expanding its Russian destinations to six cities. Flights operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using Airbus A320 aircraft.

Air Arabia CEO Adel Al Ali emphasised the route’s role in enhancing UAE-Russia ties and supporting tourism and trade growth. Sochi joins other Russian destinations served by Air Arabia, including Moscow, Kazan, and Samara, reinforcing the airline’s presence in the region.

Travellers enjoy modern Airbus aircraft equipped with free in-flight streaming, affordable catering, and Air Arabia’s loyalty programme, Air Rewards.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.