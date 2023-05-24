Air Arabia launches new route fro Sharjah, UAE, to Samara, Russia

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of a new route to Samara in Russia. The airline will operate three flights per week between Sharjah International Airport and Kurumoch International Airport, starting from October 1, 2023.

This new service expands Air Arabia’s presence in the Russian market and adds to the four other Russian cities it already serves.

The airline aims to provide affordable travel options while promoting trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges. Air Arabia operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, offering comfort and value to passengers.