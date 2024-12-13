Air Arabia launches direct flights from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, to Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Air Arabia has announced the launch of weekly direct flights connecting Ras Al Khaimah to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, starting December 27, 2024. Flights will operate every Friday, departing Ras Al Khaimah at 09:10 and arriving in Tashkent at 13:20, with the return flight departing at 14:40.

This new route expands Air Arabia’s network from Ras Al Khaimah to eight destinations, including Cairo, Moscow, and Islamabad. The airline operates a modern Airbus A320 fleet, offering a comfortable travel experience with in-flight entertainment through its free streaming service, ‘SkyTime,’ and a variety of affordable dining options via ‘SkyCafe.’

Tickets are available for booking on Air Arabia’s website, call centre, and travel agencies.