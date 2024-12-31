Air Arabia launches direct flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Tashkent

Air Arabia has inaugurated a new weekly route connecting Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to Tashkent’s Islam Karimov International Airport. The non-stop service, operating every Friday, offers affordable and reliable travel options and marks a significant step in boosting Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism sector.

With this addition, Air Arabia now serves eight destinations from Ras Al Khaimah, including Cairo, Islamabad, and Moscow. The airline continues to expand its reach, offering modern Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft equipped with amenities like free in-flight streaming (‘SkyTime’) and an on-board menu (‘Sky Café’).

Bookings for the new route are available via Air Arabia’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.