Air Arabia launches daily non-stop service to the Maldives from Sharjah, UAE

Air Arabia has inaugurated its first direct route from Sharjah International Airport to Velana International Airport in Malé, the Maldives, with daily Airbus A320 flights beginning October 27, 2024.

The inaugural flight received a warm reception, including a traditional water cannon salute upon arrival in Malé. This new service offers affordable access to the Maldives, enhancing travel options for Middle Eastern tourists and strengthening the airport’s connectivity.

Air Arabia’s CEO Adel Al Ali emphasised the airline’s commitment to expanding accessible travel to popular destinations worldwide, supported by the modern amenities of its Airbus fleet. Passengers can now book flights through Air Arabia’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.