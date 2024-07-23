Air Arabia launches daily non-stop flights to the Maldives

Air Arabia, the largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced the launch of non-stop flights between Sharjah and the Maldives. Starting from October 27, 2024, this new service will connect Sharjah International Airport to Velana International Airport in Malé daily, offering travellers an affordable and convenient option to explore this famous South Asian destination.

Flight Schedule (Effective October 27, 2024)

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 091 Sharjah 08:00 Maldives 13:20 Airbus A320 Daily G9 092 Maldives 14:20 Sharjah 17:55 Airbus A320 Daily

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, expressed his enthusiasm about this new route: “We are delighted to add this enchanting holiday destination to our expanding network. The launch of our non-stop flights to the Maldives highlights our commitment to offering our customers more travel options and connecting them to some of the world’s most breathtaking locations.”

The Maldives, known for its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and vibrant marine life, offers an unparalleled escape for travellers seeking both adventure and relaxation.

Air Arabia’s Fleet and Services

Aircraft: Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, known for their modern design and comfort. The cabin configuration provides generous seat pitch, enhancing passenger comfort in the economy class.

In-flight Entertainment: Passengers can enjoy 'SkyTime', a free in-flight streaming service that offers a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

On-board Menu: The 'SkyCafe' menu offers a variety of snacks, meals, and sandwiches at affordable prices, ensuring passengers have access to delicious food during their journey.

This new route to the Maldives reaffirms Air Arabia’s commitment to providing seamless connectivity and value-driven air travel options, connecting passengers to some of the world’s most beautiful destinations.