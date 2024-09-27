Air Arabia expands global reach with new Ras Al Khaimah–Moscow route

Air Arabia has announced the launch of a new non-stop service between Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Moscow Domodedovo International Airport.

Starting December 27, 2024, the airline will operate three weekly flights, providing more flexible travel options for both business and leisure travellers. This new route strengthens ties between the UAE and Russia, supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic tourism goals and enhancing international connectivity.

Air Arabia continues to expand its network from Ras Al Khaimah, which already includes key cities like Cairo and Islamabad. Bookings are now open via Air Arabia’s website, call centre, and travel agencies.