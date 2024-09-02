Air Arabia expands European network with new non-stop flights to Warsaw

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of new direct flights between Sharjah, UAE, and Warsaw, Poland.

Beginning December 20, 2024, Air Arabia will offer five weekly non-stop flights on Airbus A321 aircraft, connecting Sharjah International Airport and Warsaw Chopin Airport. This marks Warsaw as the second city in Poland served by Air Arabia, following Krakow.

The new route highlights the airline’s commitment to expanding its European reach and providing more travel options for both leisure and business passengers. The flights can be booked via the airline’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.