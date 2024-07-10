Air Arabia expands European network with direct flights from Sharjah to Vienna

Air Arabia, the largest low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced a new route connecting Sharjah, UAE, and Vienna, Austria. Starting December 20, 2024, the airline will operate four non-stop weekly flights between Sharjah International Airport and Vienna International Airport.

Flight Schedule (effective December 20, 2024):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G9 970 Sharjah 08:00 Vienna 11:25 Airbus A320 Monday/Friday G9 971 Vienna 12:15 Sharjah 20:50 Airbus A320 Monday/Friday G9 970 Sharjah 18:00 Vienna 21:25 Airbus A320 Wednesday/Saturday G9 971 Vienna 22:25 Sharjah 07:00 Airbus A320 Wednesday/Saturday

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, commented, “The addition of Vienna to Air Arabia’s expanding European network strengthens our commitment to providing affordable travel globally. This new route offers exciting opportunities for both leisure and business travellers, reflecting our dedication to diverse and compelling destinations.”

Air Arabia’s fleet includes Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, known for their comfort and advanced technology. Passengers can enjoy free in-flight streaming with ‘SkyTime’ and a variety of affordable snacks and meals from the ‘SkyCafe’ menu.