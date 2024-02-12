Air Arabia Egypt launches new service connecting Cairo and Istanbul

Air Arabia Egypt is set to launch non-stop flights from Cairo to Istanbul starting April 2, 2024. The new route will offer three weekly flights between Cairo International Airport and Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, providing travellers with convenient and affordable options to explore Istanbul.

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, sees this expansion as a significant milestone, emphasizing the airline’s commitment to seamless travel options. The move aims to strengthen connectivity and meet the growing demand for travel between the two cities.

With the addition of Istanbul, Air Arabia Egypt’s route network now covers 16 destinations from its bases in Cairo and Alexandria. The airline operates modern Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, offering comfort and in-flight services like ‘SkyTime’ streaming and an affordable ‘SkyCafe’ menu.

Flights to Istanbul can be booked through Air Arabia’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.