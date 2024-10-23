Air Arabia Egypt launches new Cairo-Kuwait route, starting January 2025

Air Arabia Egypt will launch a new route connecting Cairo and Kuwait from January 14, 2025, with three weekly flights between Cairo International Airport and Kuwait International Airport.

The flights, scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft.

This addition strengthens Air Arabia Egypt’s Gulf network, offering convenient and affordable travel options for passengers. The airline’s fleet features modern Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft with generous seating and the ‘SkyTime’ in-flight streaming service, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable flight experience.