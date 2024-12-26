Air Arabia Abu Dhabi resumes flights to Beirut on January 9, 2025

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will restart non-stop flights to Beirut, Lebanon, beginning January 9, 2025. The service will operate four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday) between Zayed International Airport and Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport.

Flight details include an 08:25 departure from Abu Dhabi and an 11:40 return from Beirut, utilising Airbus A320 aircraft. Passengers can enjoy free in-flight streaming, affordable catering, and Air Arabia’s loyalty program, “Air Rewards.”

Bookings are now available through the airline’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.